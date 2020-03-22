Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb

Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb

March 22, 2020, 3:20 p.m.

A large earthquake has hit the Croatian capital of Zagreb. People were awoken just before 06.30 on Sunday 22 March by violent tremors. Such was the force of the earthquake that many residents fled from their buildings, partially clothed, into the streets.

The earthquake measured 6.0 on the Richter scale and could also be felt across much of Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia, and Austria. The epicentre of the quake was located less than eight kilometres north of the city centre and occurred at a depth of ten kilometres underground. This is the largest earthquake to have hit the region in living memory.

earthquae zagreb.jpg

Electricity in some parts of the city has temporarily been cut off. In the streets, small parts of buildings can be seen littering the ground. In some streets, so large were the pieces of masonry which fell that they destroyed cars. One of the spires on Zagreb's famous cathedral has been significantly damaged. The aftershocks were still being felt in the city more than an hour after the main earthquake.

Source: International news

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Millions Observe Janata Curfew In India Called By PM Modi
Mar 22, 2020
Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount
Mar 22, 2020
Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today
Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places
Mar 22, 2020
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic
Mar 22, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Powerful Earthquake Of 7.7 Magnitude Hits Caribbean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Ensuring Occupational Health And Safety By Managing Risk By Amit K. Shrestha 5 months, 3 weeks ago
Communication Gap: Bihar Floods Show Why India, Nepal Need To Get Their Act Together By Akshit Sangomla 7 months, 1 week ago
134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 1 week ago
Miyamoto Strengthens Asia Presence To Build Disaster Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Embankments Have Made Little Difference To Flood Control In Bihar And Assam By Dinesh Mishra 7 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Millions Observe Janata Curfew In India Called By PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75