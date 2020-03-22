Home Minister Thapa And Indian Ambassador Kwatra Discuss To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic

March 22, 2020, 5:35 p.m.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said that there need of further cooperation among all SAARC countries to brave the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking with Indian Ambassador to Nepal Binay Mohan Kwatra, who paid a courtesy call on him, minister Thapa extended best wishes to the Indian envoy and believed that Nepal-India relations would reach a new height during his term.

He thanked Indian government via the envoy for providing security training and physical items to Nepal's various sectors, and hoped it would continue in the days ahead. They discussed the bilateral relations, cooperation and mutual assistance.

Ambassador Kwatra reminded that Nepal-India relations are historical,and made commitment that he would play utmost role to strengthen the relations. India was ready to assist Nepal in fighting coronavirus.

Ambassador Kwatra also informed that he had prioritized the construction of Nepal Police Training Centre with Indian assistance in Kavre and the vehicles to the security persons.

He said that the discussion had already been held at the foreign ministerial level on the management of Nepal-India borders following the COVID-19 menace and India was ready for any decision once it gets Nepal's Home Ministry's view.

