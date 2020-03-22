Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has discussed on enhancing cooperation and measures to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

During the conversation, both the Foreign Ministers held The two Ministers underscored the necessity for maintaining smooth supply of goods and medical items between the two countries. They also discussed about having effective surveillance at the border to minimize the risk and vulnerabilities associated with Covid-19.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kathmandu, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal thanked the Government of India for offering help to Nepal to prevent Covid-19, including through the services of a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists.