Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today

March 22, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

Nepal Government has informed that Airport will be open for special nature flights including rescue and other special flights. Nepal government has clarified that the decision is applied to only international regular passenger flight.

Nepal has shut down its international airport from March 22-31. During this period, TIA will be opened to those airlines which flight to passengers from Nepal, cargo plane and Air Ambulance in emergency situation

Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount
Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places
Mar 22, 2020
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic
Mar 22, 2020
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal
Mar 21, 2020
Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3
Mar 21, 2020

