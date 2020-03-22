Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today

Nepal Government has informed that Airport will be open for special nature flights including rescue and other special flights. Nepal government has clarified that the decision is applied to only international regular passenger flight.
Nepal has shut down its international airport from March 22-31. During this period, TIA will be opened to those airlines which flight to passengers from Nepal, cargo plane and Air Ambulance in emergency situation
