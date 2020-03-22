Over A Million People Leave Kathmandu Valley

Over A Million People Leave Kathmandu Valley

March 22, 2020, 6 p.m.

With the announcement of the government to shut down education institutions and postpone examinations to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 infection, over a million people reportedly have left Kathmandu Valley today by afternoon.

As the government has announced shut down the mobility of all vehicles from Kathmandu from tonight, people are queuing up in the bus park to reach their destination.

According to Traffic Police, the number may reach over a million till tonight. The Traffic Police Office informed that around 900,000 people had left the valley from till Saturday. The number had increased after the government prohibited crowding of more than 25 people and operation of all the educational institutions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Will Diminish From April To June: Chinese Expert
Mar 22, 2020
Nepal Government Tightens Borders With India As Covid-19 Precautions
Mar 22, 2020
Home Minister Thapa And Indian Ambassador Kwatra Discuss To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic
Mar 22, 2020
Millions Observe Janata Curfew In India Called By PM Modi
Mar 22, 2020
Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb
Mar 22, 2020

More on News

Nepal Government Tightens Borders With India As Covid-19 Precautions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Home Minister Thapa And Indian Ambassador Kwatra Discuss To Contain COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Nepal Bars All International Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nepal And India Discuss On Covid-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 24 minutes ago
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Pledge Emergency Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Will Diminish From April To June: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
The Impact Of Disaster Prevention Education Implementing SFDRR In Nepal By Kazuo Arai Mar 22, 2020
Millions Observe Janata Curfew In India Called By PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Italy Tightens Lockdown As Coronavirus Deaths Mount By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75