Over A Million People Leave Kathmandu Valley

With the announcement of the government to shut down education institutions and postpone examinations to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 infection, over a million people reportedly have left Kathmandu Valley today by afternoon.

As the government has announced shut down the mobility of all vehicles from Kathmandu from tonight, people are queuing up in the bus park to reach their destination.

According to Traffic Police, the number may reach over a million till tonight. The Traffic Police Office informed that around 900,000 people had left the valley from till Saturday. The number had increased after the government prohibited crowding of more than 25 people and operation of all the educational institutions.