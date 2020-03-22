Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places

Weather Forecast For March 22: Cloudy In Eastern Region And Temporary Thundershowers In Few Places

March 22, 2020, 7:18 a.m.

A Western Disturbance and local meteorological system is active across Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region and mainly fair in the rest of the country however Chances of becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon. Temporary thundershower is possible at some places in the country towards afternoon.

