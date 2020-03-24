Nepal Government To Allow Nepalis Stranded At Nepal-India Border

Nepali nationals stranded at the Nepal-India border points are allowed to enter Nepal for today only on condition that they be kept in a compulsory 14-day quarantine The Rising Nepal Reports.

Local administration in coordination with the provincial and the local governments will arrange for the quarantine places for such stranded Nepali nationals after they enter the country, said government spokesperson Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Finance Minister and Minister for Communications and Information Technology, after the meeting of the high level coomittee to coordinate works for prevention and control of COVID-19.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and its possible spread in the country, the government has clamped weeklong nationwide lock-down starting from today, and the Nepali migrant workers in India who were returning home got stranded at the border as the government also announced restriction on border crossing.

Minister Khatiwada said that the high level committee took the decision to allow entry for the Nepali naitionals for today only considering the information that some people were stranded at the border and that they may have started their journey due to lack of prior information about the lockdown or they just could not make it on time due to other reasons.