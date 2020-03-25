Eight People, who admitted To Bharatpur Hospital suspecting COVID 19, Tested Negative

Santosh Yadav, who died at Bharatpur-based Corona Special Hospital on Tuesday, has tested negative for coronavirus infection. The test of his samples is found to be negative according to the lab report.

The hospital sources said Yadav along with other suspects also have tested negative for the infection. One another suspect being treated at Corona Hospital and eight others undergoing treatment at Bharatpur hospital tested negative reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Bharatpur Hospital In-charge Medical Superintendant Dr Shreeram Tiwari said samples of swabs collected from four other suspects being quarantined at Corona Hospital have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory Kathmandu for lab test.

Yadav, 30, of Birgunj-22, Jaganathapur breathed his last at 9.30 on Tuesday morning in course of treatment at Corona Hospital. Yadav had come to the hospital after he grew fever and pneumonia symptoms. He had been already suffering from Lupus disease. Chitwan Medical College had referred him to the Corona Hospital on suspect of COVID-19. High alert measures were placed suspecting his death from coronavirus infection. --