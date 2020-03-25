Nepal Open Tatopani And Rasuwagadhi Border With China To Carry Goods

March 25, 2020, 8:31 p.m.

High-level committee has decided to open Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi border with India to carry stalled goods from Chinese border.

The High-level committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel has decided to open the two border points with China to pave the way to stranded goods and trucks from border.

Nepal closed both the border January 29 following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. However, mobility of the people remains close.

