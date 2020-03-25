Third Nepali Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal said that another person tested positive in the country for the novel coronavirus. Minister has announced this through press briefing.

The person reportedly arrived from Dubai last week. The person had recently returned from Qatar and was staying in a hotel in Kathmandu without taking precautionary measures. The police has locked down the areas and asked people who contacted him to go isolation.

The patient is now in isolation at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disesase Hospital. According to hospital, he has high fever along with cough. Out of three persons, one person has recovered while two are under isolation.

Out of 687 people have been screened for COVID-19, 684 have tested negative.