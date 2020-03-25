Weather Forecast For March 25: Brief Rains Or Thundershowers In A Few Places

March 25, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

Western Disturbance has partial effect across Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions

