India Announces Covid-19 relief Package With Rs 1.7 Trillion To Provide Free Rice To 800 Million Poor And Migrants

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package for the poor and migrants in the country in light of the 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the challenge posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme worth Rs 1.7 trillion will have two parts — cash transfer and food security, said the Finance Minister. Covid-19 package to take care of the welfare concerns of the poor and migrant workers who have been suffering because of a nationwide lockdown The FM also announced a medical insurance scheme for health workers.

This Rs 50 lakh per individual insurance plan would be applicable to all health workers that include sanitation and ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses. Two million health workers will benefit from this scheme, informed the minister. The PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme will have two components

Under this plan, 800 million poor people in the country will get 5 kg of rice or wheat per month free of cost, in addition to the 5 kg they already get. In addition to rice or wheat, each household will get 1 kg of preferred dal for free for the next three months.

Cash transfer scheme: Farmers will get the first instalment of the PM-KISAN payment of Rs 2,000 soon. This move will benefit 87 million farmers across the country.

Wage increased from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day. This wage increase will benefit 50 million families, as their income will increase by nearly Rs 2,000 Poor widows, aged, and divyang: Ex-gratia transfer of Rs 1,000 for the next three months, in two instalments. 30 million people will benefit and the transfers will be done through direct benefits transfer (DBT) Women with Jan Dhan Yojana accounts: 200 million such account holders will benefit from Rs 500 exgratia for the next three months.