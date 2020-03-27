A fresh Western Disturbance is over Nepal. It start affecting weather across Nepal. Given such system, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be generally to mostly cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at some places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions. According to Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.