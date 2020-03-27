Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection

Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection

March 27, 2020, 9:09 p.m.

Fourth Nepali, who returned from United Arab Emirates, also infected with COVID-19. According to Ministry of Population and Health, a test conducted in central lab showed positive to Coronavirus.

"A 34-year old man has tested positive for the virus and he has been kept in isolation in Seti State Hospital, Dhangadhi," said Dr. Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson at the Health Ministry.

Dr. Devkota said that he was hospitalized on March 24 in Dhangdhi.

Along with this, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nepal has reached four

