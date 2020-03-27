PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital

Following the through medical checkup and treatment, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been discharged from Maharajgunj-based TU Teaching Hospital (TUTH).

He was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night at 11:30 as his heart beat rate increased abnormally.His health condition has been normal after staying in the hospital for around 20 hours. He has also expressed gratitude to the hospital, doctors and nurses.

PM Oli had undergone second kidney transplant surgery 24 days ago.