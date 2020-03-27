President Trump Hails China For Handling COVID-19 Pandemic

President Trump Hails China For Handling COVID-19 Pandemic

March 27, 2020, 1:49 p.m.

President Trump says there is "much respect" after calling President Xi of China. In his tweet President Trump says,” just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!

There had been tension after Mr Trump's use of the phrase "Chinese virus"

In his telephone conversation with president Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with all parties, including the United States, on the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will continue to provide information about the pandemic and unreservedly share the experience in prevention and control efforts, and treatment with the World Health Organization and countries including the U.S., Xi said.

Source: International media

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital
Mar 27, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Mar 27, 2020
Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara
Mar 27, 2020
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection
Mar 27, 2020
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital
Mar 27, 2020

More on International

UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
China Suspends Foreigners Entry Due To Corona Virus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 54 minutes ago
Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Dozens Killed In ISIL Attack In Kabul’s Gurudwara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
South Korea Reports Lowest Number Of New Cases In Four Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Over 98000 People Have Recovered From Coronavirus , Italy Bans All Internal Travel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
A Special Qatar Airlines Plane Took Off From Nepal With 300 Foreigners By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020
Kantipur Media Suspends All Its Publication By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75