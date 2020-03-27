President Trump Hails China For Handling COVID-19 Pandemic

President Trump says there is "much respect" after calling President Xi of China. In his tweet President Trump says,” just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!

There had been tension after Mr Trump's use of the phrase "Chinese virus"

In his telephone conversation with president Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with all parties, including the United States, on the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will continue to provide information about the pandemic and unreservedly share the experience in prevention and control efforts, and treatment with the World Health Organization and countries including the U.S., Xi said.

