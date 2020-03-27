A Special Qatar Airlines Plane Took Off From Nepal With 300 Foreigners

March 27, 2020, 2:32 p.m.

A special chartered Qatar Airlines A 330-300 plane took off from Tribhuwan International Airport with 304 passengers. The plan will be transit in Doha on the way to Frankfurt.

Since Nepal bars all international flights since March 22 to prevent spread of COVID-19, this is the first charter flights landed in Nepal with the permission from Nepal government reports Deshsanchar.

Although exact data on how many foreigners are currently in Nepal is unavailable, the Nepal Tourism Board, the country’s tourism promotion body, has estimated that there could be around 2,000 individuals, including some 300 in various trekking areas. The figure excludes foreigners working in diplomatic missions, embassies and INGOs/NGOs.

qatar-airways-5.jpg

A source in the government said that the charter flight is permitted to land with t a special request from German Government. Second and third chartered plan will also be flying from Kathmandu tomorrow.

Photo: Deshsanchar

