600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal

Two Qatar Airways flights chartered by French and German governments evacuates more than 600 foreigners reports The Kathmandu Posts.

The French and German governments on Saturday launched a joint mission to repatriate their citizens from Nepal which has been under a lockdown since Tuesday morning to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Two Qatar Airways planes evacuated more than 600 passengers on Saturday.

On Friday also, a Qatar Airways flight chartered by the German government had evacuated as many as 303 foreigners from Nepal.