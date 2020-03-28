600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal

600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal

March 28, 2020, 2:07 p.m.

Two Qatar Airways flights chartered by French and German governments evacuates more than 600 foreigners reports The Kathmandu Posts.

The French and German governments on Saturday launched a joint mission to repatriate their citizens from Nepal which has been under a lockdown since Tuesday morning to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Two Qatar Airways planes evacuated more than 600 passengers on Saturday.

On Friday also, a Qatar Airways flight chartered by the German government had evacuated as many as 303 foreigners from Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists
Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government
Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder
Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist
Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case
Mar 28, 2020

More on Tourism

Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Nepal Permits Qatar Airlines To Operate Two Special Flights To Carry 600 German Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Shut Down For Six Weeks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
RUSSIAN KITCHEN DAYS Visit Of A Time By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Coronavirus Epidemic Is Putting Up To 50 Million Jobs At risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
India’s Woman virologist Develops First Indian Test Kit For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75