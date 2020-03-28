CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government

CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government

March 28, 2020, 7:48 p.m.

President of Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) Satish Kukar More handed over 49 sets of Personal Protective Equipment –PPE to Director General of Department of Health Service Narayan Dhakal and Dr. Bikas Devkota aimed a function today.

CNI president more said it will provide further more PPE to the government of Nepal in an effort to fight COVID-19. “We will provide more PPE in future as this is just a token to support frontline health workers,” said more. “We are working to import such project as necessary.”

WhatsApp Image 2020-03-28 at 2.33.07 PM.jpeg

CNI has also called business community to provide necessary support to government of Nepal to fight coronavirus. During program vice president Sulav Kumar Agrawal was also present.

