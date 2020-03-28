Dozen Coronavirus Suspects Admitted In Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley

The Ministry of Health and Population has said that 13 coronavirus suspect patients are now in isolation wards of the three hospitals of Kathmandu.

Addressing at the regular media briefing, Dr Bikash Devkota said that four coronavirus suspected are in the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) at Teku, six in Patan Hospital and three in Kanti Children’s Hospital.

However, the health of all three coronavirus infected patients was normal. Dr. Devkota said that two infected patients are at the isolation ward of the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) at Teku and one in Sudurpaschim Provincial Hospital.

“We have not received any kind of critical cases now, and have asked all to remain safe at the home-quarantine,” said Dr. Devkota.

“BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan will carry out the sample test soon from there as we have already sent agent for the swab test,” said Devkota.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the ministry has designated six hub hospitals inside the Kathmandu Valley and 19 in other places.

“We have also designated 78 hospitals at the preparatory levels owing to the risk of possible outbreak,” said Devkota.

The National Public Health Laboratory has tested 802 coronavirus suspected cases as of Friday. Of the total tested cases, three were found positive, and among them one has already recovered.