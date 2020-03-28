Dozen Coronavirus Suspects Admitted In Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley

Dozen Coronavirus Suspects Admitted In Hospitals In Kathmandu Valley

March 28, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population has said that 13 coronavirus suspect patients are now in isolation wards of the three hospitals of Kathmandu.

Addressing at the regular media briefing, Dr Bikash Devkota said that four coronavirus suspected are in the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) at Teku, six in Patan Hospital and three in Kanti Children’s Hospital.

However, the health of all three coronavirus infected patients was normal. Dr. Devkota said that two infected patients are at the isolation ward of the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital (STIDH) at Teku and one in Sudurpaschim Provincial Hospital.

“We have not received any kind of critical cases now, and have asked all to remain safe at the home-quarantine,” said Dr. Devkota.

“BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan will carry out the sample test soon from there as we have already sent agent for the swab test,” said Devkota.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the ministry has designated six hub hospitals inside the Kathmandu Valley and 19 in other places.

“We have also designated 78 hospitals at the preparatory levels owing to the risk of possible outbreak,” said Devkota.

The National Public Health Laboratory has tested 802 coronavirus suspected cases as of Friday. Of the total tested cases, three were found positive, and among them one has already recovered.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists
Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government
Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder
Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist
Mar 28, 2020
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case
Mar 28, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
India’s Woman virologist Develops First Indian Test Kit For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Chronic Shortage Of Protective Gear Hampers Fight Against Coronavirus Globally: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
US Rapid Test Kits Can Detect Coronavirus In Five Minutes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal Has Fourth Case of Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 56 minutes ago
China's Coronavirus Test Kits Have Proven Records Of High-Quality: Chinese Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75