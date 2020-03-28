Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case

Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that a 22-year old lady of Baglung district has tested positive for the virus.

This is the fifth cases so far confirmed in Nepal. According to Dr. Devkota, she had come to Nepal from Belgium via Qatar on March 20.

Of the total cases, one has long been discharged from hospital while four recently detected patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals.