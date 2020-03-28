Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist

Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist

March 28, 2020, 7:28 p.m.

Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist. For the rescue Yeti Airlines have sent its ATR 72 9N-AMM aircraft where as for Lukla Tara Air have sent VIKING 400 Twin Otter aircraft.

Due to the ongoing statewide lockdown posed by government of Nepal against COVID-19 tourists are stranded in various airports in Nepal.

Today only 22 Germans from Pokhara and 53 (39 German/European and 14 Australian) from Lukla were rescued.

ATR @Pokhara.jpeg

The relief flights were operated under permission from government and request from concerned embassies.

Yeti airlines and Tara air together has already rescued 86 people before today

