Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist. For the rescue Yeti Airlines have sent its ATR 72 9N-AMM aircraft where as for Lukla Tara Air have sent VIKING 400 Twin Otter aircraft.

Due to the ongoing statewide lockdown posed by government of Nepal against COVID-19 tourists are stranded in various airports in Nepal.

Today only 22 Germans from Pokhara and 53 (39 German/European and 14 Australian) from Lukla were rescued.

The relief flights were operated under permission from government and request from concerned embassies.

Yeti airlines and Tara air together has already rescued 86 people before today