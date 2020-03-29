A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died

A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died

March 29, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

A 34-year old resident of Butwal, who was admitted in isolation ward, died today at Corona Special Hospital in Butwal, Rupendehi district reports The Rising Nepal.

"His swab sample was sent today itself to Kathmandu for the test, it will take another two days to receive the results. As the report has not been received yet, the reason behind the death has not been found out until now," said Dr. Rajendra Khanal, Medical Superintendent at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The daily reports that the deceased, who had been staying Gulf, had returned to Nepal on March 19. He was suffering from fever and was in home quarantine for a week. On the recommendation of doctors, he was admitted to isolation at the provincial hospital.

Dr. Khanal further said that after his death, his family had been quarantined and it would continue until the COVID-19 test report of the deceased is received.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8
Mar 29, 2020
China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15
Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla
Mar 29, 2020
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert
Mar 29, 2020

More on News

Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
NAC Plane Arrives With Emergency Consignment, Chinese Emergency Support Is On The Way And India Offered Rapid Military Medical Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
Trump Drops Idea Of Coronavirus Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Corona Forces Rethinking Democratic Governance By Dipak Gyawali Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
North Korea Fires More Missiles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75