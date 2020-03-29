Nepal Expand Sample Test Centers Of Coronavirus

Health Sciences (BPKIHS) has started laboratory tests for COVID-19 infection from today.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) said Ministry spokesperson Dr Bikas Devkota shared that coronavirus infection test has also begun from Dharan on Saturday. Before this, coronavirus infection test was carried out only in Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory.

He also shared that the sample tests would also be carried out in Hetauda, Nepalgunj and Pokhara once the medical equipment and assistance imported from China arrives later tonight.

Number of sample tests would be increased with the rise in the number of infections, he said, urging the general public to stay inside home to not allow the spread of virus.