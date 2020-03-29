Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15

Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15

March 29, 2020, 7:17 p.m.

Nepal Government has decided to halt international flights until April 15 for prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the risk of the spread of virus is increasing with increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the government decided to extend the suspension of international flights until April 15.

The meeting of High Level Coordination Committee to control and prevent COVID-19, held today at Singhadurbar decided to suspend all international flights until April 15.

Prior to this, the government had decided to suspend international flights from 21 to 31 March.

"As the threat of the virus is increasing, the government decided to halt all international flights for some time," said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretariat, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

