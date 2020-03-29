North Korea Fires More Missiles

North Korea Fires More Missiles

March 29, 2020, 11:09 a.m.

North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the ocean off its east coast - according to South Korea and Japan - the latest in a flurry of weapon launches that Seoul decried as "inappropriate" amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Two "short-range projectiles" were launched from the coastal Wonsan area on Sunday, and flew 230 kilometres (143 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometres (19 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

Japan's Ministry of Defense said they appeared to be ballistic missiles, and they did not land in Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.

"Recent repeated firings of ballistic missiles by North Korea is a serious problem to the entire international community including Japan," a ministry statement said.

Source: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8
Mar 29, 2020
China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15
Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla
Mar 29, 2020

More on International

25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Trump Signs $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Bill Into Law, Largest Aid Ever In The U.S. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
President Trump Hails China For Handling COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
China Suspends Foreigners Entry Due To Corona Virus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Britain's Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
China Hands Over Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Corona Forces Rethinking Democratic Governance By Dipak Gyawali Mar 29, 2020
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75