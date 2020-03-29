Trump Drops Idea Of Coronavirus Lockdown

Trump Drops Idea Of Coronavirus Lockdown

March 29, 2020, 8:31 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has backed away from imposing a quarantine in the New York area, instead directing a "strong Travel Advisory" be issued to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The announcement on Twitter came late on Saturday as criticism grew over Trump's call to prohibit travel in and out of virus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Death toll from COVID-19 around the world reached 30,475 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Some 139,000 people have recovered.

The total number of global confirmed cases surpassed 659,300, with the U.S. reporting the most cases at 121,117. The death toll in the country surged past 2,000, more than double the figure from two days ago.

In Spain, the number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, rose to 5,690, and in hard-hit Italy, the death toll jumped above 10,000.

Source: Based on reporting from Aljazeera and CGTN

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NAC Plane Arrives With Emergency Consignment, Chinese Emergency Support Is On The Way And India Offered Rapid Military Medical Team
Mar 29, 2020
Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District
Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Expand Sample Test Centers Of Coronavirus
Mar 29, 2020
Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal
Mar 29, 2020
The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists
Mar 28, 2020

More on News

NAC Plane Arrives With Emergency Consignment, Chinese Emergency Support Is On The Way And India Offered Rapid Military Medical Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
The Embassy Of Germany Organized Two Charter Flights For Repatriation of Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 37 minutes ago
NAC’s Y-12 Plane Skids off at Nepalgunj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 25 minutes ago
PM Oli's Health Normal, Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Yeti's Airlines Rescues 58 Foreigners From Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
KOICA Sets Up A Quarantine Facility At The Nuwakot Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Nepal Expand Sample Test Centers Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2020
CNI Handed Over PPE To The Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
25 Million People Could Become Unemployed: ILO Director-General Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75