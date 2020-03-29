Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal

Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal

March 29, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

There is no major weather system active now over Nepal. However, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Indian Weather online portal skymetweather, the Western disturbance has now moved north eastwards and induced cyclonic circulation is persisting over central Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation is seen over north Bangladesh. Thus, the current weather system will likely to affect coming days

