Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal

There is no major weather system active now over Nepal. However, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Indian Weather online portal skymetweather, the Western disturbance has now moved north eastwards and induced cyclonic circulation is persisting over central Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation is seen over north Bangladesh. Thus, the current weather system will likely to affect coming days
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75