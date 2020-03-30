Nepal Government Announces Relief Packages

Finance Minister and spokesperson of the government Dr. Yubarj Khtiwada said that the relief package approved by the cabinet meeting will cover larger areas and provide relief to the people.

Announcing the relief package through Nepal Television, Minister Dr. Khtiwada urged landlords to exempt rent to daily wage earners for a month. He said that the government will rebate on house rent tax if discount provided on rent.

He announced that the relief package includes 25% rebate on electricity, no penalty if electricity and water bills cleared till Baisakh end, 25% discount on data and voice call VAT, Income Tax and Advanced Tax payment deadline extended till Baisakh 25 10% rebate on food supplies procured from Nepal Food Corporation.

Minister Dr. Khatiwa said that the Ministry of Health and Population to be accorded additional budget for procurement of medical supplies

He also announced a customs waiver on medical equipment and loans to be channeled to epidemic affected areas. Minister also directed employers to pay salaries of wage workers of organized and unorganized sectors

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Sunday took a decision to provide relief package for those affected along with extending nationwide lockdown.