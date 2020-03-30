Weather Forecast March 30: Partly Cloudy In Hills

There is partial effect of western disturbance over Nepal. However, Fresh Western Disturbance is seen over North Afghanistan and Pakistan.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern region and in the hilly regions and , mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076)
