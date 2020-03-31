The Developer Of Arun-3 Provides Medical Equipment To Khadbari Hospital

The Developer Of Arun-3 Provides Medical Equipment To Khadbari Hospital

March 31, 2020, 8:41 p.m.

Arun Dhiman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , SAPDC, handed over medical items, materials and accessories to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari, and Sankhuwasabha amounting to NPR 87.44 lakh required to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and for future requirements. SAPDC is promoter of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydropower Project.

SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (A wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited) being a responsible corporate citizen has also taken several measures, considering emergent situation developed in Nepal.

CEO Dhiman informed that Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN Limited N.L. Sharma has taken an initiative to extend support and assistance to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari, Sankhuwasabha to the tune of NPR 10.5 million to elevate and augment the advance medical facilities in the hospital required for treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as for prevention and controlling the spread of this disease.

The main medical items/ materials/ accessories handed over to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari includes 02 number Advance Ventilators for ICU's and its consumables, 03 number ICU Beds, 01 number Patient monitor, 05 number Oxygen concentrators, 02 number Laryngoscope sets, 07 number Fowler Beds, 02 number Pulse Oximeter, 03 number Suction machines, 15 number Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) Set for COVID-19 and other essential items.

In compliance to Government of Nepal directives regarding lock down, the construction works on all the work sites of Arun-3 Hydro Power Project were suspended w.e.f. 24.03.2020.

SAPDC has adopted all necessary preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The necessary instructions were issued to SAPDC employees as well as contracting agencies in the 2nd week of March 2020 to stop the movement of manpower from India to Nepal and vice-versa, till further orders.

Also, SAPDC is continuously monitoring the employees of SAPDC and contracting agencies regarding COVID-19 symptoms and we are pleased to inform that till date none was found with COVID-19 symptoms.

SAPDC is also taking lead in spreading awareness for containment of COVID-19 in the area, banners have been affixed by SAPDC in different areas. SAPDC stands strongly with Government of Nepal, local people and other project stakeholders to tackle such issues. SJVN Limited employees have also contributed an amount of NPR 5 lakh from their salaries to combat the challenge of COVID-19."

IMG-20200331-WA0007.jpg

IMG-20200331-WA0019.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun
Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 1060 Coronavirus Cases
Mar 31, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Donates Rs.20 Million To Coronavirus Trust
Mar 31, 2020
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended
Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday
Mar 31, 2020

More on Electricity and Energy

Upper Tamakosi Begins Tests Of De-sands And Headwork By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
KULMAN GHISING Thousand Kilometers Rush By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal’s First Largest Solar Plant To Generate Electricity By April By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago
Upper Tamakosi Ghising In Rush By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 1060 Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Donates Rs.20 Million To Coronavirus Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
COVID-19: Protecting Workers In The Workplace By Patrick Belser Mar 31, 2020
The Local Effects And Security Response To Coronavirus By Binoj Basnyat Mar 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75