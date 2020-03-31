The Developer Of Arun-3 Provides Medical Equipment To Khadbari Hospital

Arun Dhiman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , SAPDC, handed over medical items, materials and accessories to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari, and Sankhuwasabha amounting to NPR 87.44 lakh required to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and for future requirements. SAPDC is promoter of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydropower Project.

SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (A wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited) being a responsible corporate citizen has also taken several measures, considering emergent situation developed in Nepal.

CEO Dhiman informed that Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN Limited N.L. Sharma has taken an initiative to extend support and assistance to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari, Sankhuwasabha to the tune of NPR 10.5 million to elevate and augment the advance medical facilities in the hospital required for treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as for prevention and controlling the spread of this disease.

The main medical items/ materials/ accessories handed over to District Hospital Management Committee, Khandbari includes 02 number Advance Ventilators for ICU's and its consumables, 03 number ICU Beds, 01 number Patient monitor, 05 number Oxygen concentrators, 02 number Laryngoscope sets, 07 number Fowler Beds, 02 number Pulse Oximeter, 03 number Suction machines, 15 number Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) Set for COVID-19 and other essential items.

In compliance to Government of Nepal directives regarding lock down, the construction works on all the work sites of Arun-3 Hydro Power Project were suspended w.e.f. 24.03.2020.

SAPDC has adopted all necessary preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The necessary instructions were issued to SAPDC employees as well as contracting agencies in the 2nd week of March 2020 to stop the movement of manpower from India to Nepal and vice-versa, till further orders.

Also, SAPDC is continuously monitoring the employees of SAPDC and contracting agencies regarding COVID-19 symptoms and we are pleased to inform that till date none was found with COVID-19 symptoms.

SAPDC is also taking lead in spreading awareness for containment of COVID-19 in the area, banners have been affixed by SAPDC in different areas. SAPDC stands strongly with Government of Nepal, local people and other project stakeholders to tackle such issues. SJVN Limited employees have also contributed an amount of NPR 5 lakh from their salaries to combat the challenge of COVID-19."