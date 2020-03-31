Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun

Representative of Power China Li handed over 5000 surgical mask to Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

At a time when there is a global scarcity of mask, the company handed over the mask to ministry. Minister Pun thanked Power China providing mask at the time of pandemic.

Minister Pun said that the mask will be distributed to the employees of Nepal Electricity Authority and Meteorological Forecasting Division.