Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun

Power China Hands Over 5000 Surgical Mask To Minister Pun

March 31, 2020, 8:27 p.m.

Representative of Power China Li handed over 5000 surgical mask to Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

At a time when there is a global scarcity of mask, the company handed over the mask to ministry. Minister Pun thanked Power China providing mask at the time of pandemic.

Minister Pun said that the mask will be distributed to the employees of Nepal Electricity Authority and Meteorological Forecasting Division.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Developer Of Arun-3 Provides Medical Equipment To Khadbari Hospital
Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 1060 Coronavirus Cases
Mar 31, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Donates Rs.20 Million To Coronavirus Trust
Mar 31, 2020
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended
Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday
Mar 31, 2020

More on News

Former King Gyanendra Donates Rs.20 Million To Coronavirus Trust By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours ago
Nepal To Expand Scope Of Coronavirus Test: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Government Announces Relief Packages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
A Person Admitted To Isolation Ward Of Nepal’s Hospital Died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

The Developer Of Arun-3 Provides Medical Equipment To Khadbari Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 1060 Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
COVID-19: Protecting Workers In The Workplace By Patrick Belser Mar 31, 2020
The Local Effects And Security Response To Coronavirus By Binoj Basnyat Mar 31, 2020
Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75