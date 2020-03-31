Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended

Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Kedar Bahadur Adhikari said that the Visit Nepal Secretariat will be dissolved from April 13. In his tweet, secretary Adhikari writes the Ministry has suspended Visit Nepal Year 2020.Visit Nepal Secretariat Dissolved

According to secretary Adhikari, the Ministry took the decision following the letter from cabinet secretariat.

Prior to this, the Ministry had only notified the public informally about suspending the year-long-event till April. The government had announced 2020 as the Visit Nepal Year with an aim of bringing in two million tourists.