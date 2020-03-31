Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19

Who Calls Developed Nations To Help Low To Middle-Income Countries To Fight COVID-19

March 31, 2020, 8:48 a.m.

The director-general of the World Health Organization has called on the strongest economies to help low- to middle-income countries avoid becoming overwhelmed by the impact of COVID-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said wealthier countries had to increase the production of essential health products and to ensure their fair distribution globally, based on need reports CGTN.

"Specific attention should be given to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America," said Ghebreyesus at a news conference in Geneva.

"In addition, WHO is working intensively with several partners to massively increase access to life-saving products including diagnostics, PPE [personal protective equipment], medical oxygen, ventilators and more."

Ghebreyesus added that it was essential for such items to be easily available to countries with smaller economies in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which may otherwise struggle to pay for them.

"Ensuring free movement of essential health products is vital for saving lives and curbing the social and economic impacts of the pandemic," he said.

According to CGTN, To help developing countries manage the surge in COVID-19 cases while maintaining essential services, WHO has also published a practical manual on how to set up and manage temporary treatment centers for the coronavirus.

The manual outlines how to set up tents or repurpose buildings and covers structural design, infection prevention and control measures, and ventilation systems. It also details how to set up screening and community facilities to test the public and care for patients with mild symptoms.

"This is a life-saving instruction manual to deal with the surge of cases that some countries are facing right now. These facilities will also have longer-term benefits for health systems once the current crisis is over," said Ghebreyesus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday
Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US
Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases
Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021
Mar 31, 2020
Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions
Mar 31, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Tested 993 Suspected Cases Till Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Masks Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Expand Sample Test Centers Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Detects Fifth Coronavirus Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
India’s Woman virologist Develops First Indian Test Kit For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Chronic Shortage Of Protective Gear Hampers Fight Against Coronavirus Globally: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

The Local Effects And Security Response To Coronavirus By Binoj Basnyat Mar 31, 2020
Trumps Announces Tougher Coronavirus Guidelines for US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Bhutan Announces Lockdown With Fourth Coronavirus Positive Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2020
Stranded Foreign Tourists Rescued From Different Parts Of Nepal: Kedar B Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75