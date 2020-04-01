Kumari Bank To Donate Rs. 7 Million To Coronavirus Prevention National Trust

Kumari Bank Limited has decided to contribute Rs.7 million to Coronavirus National Trust to Contain Corona virus Epidemic. As per the decision, each province will contribute Rs.1 million each.

Under its corporate social responsibility, the bank’s Gandaki Province head Nabin Raj Poudel handed over Rs.1 million to chief minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung amid a function in Pokhara.