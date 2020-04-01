Nepal Tested 1133 Coronavirus Cases With 5 Persons Positive

Nepal has tested suspected coronavirus sample of 73 persons in the last 24 hours. Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population Bikas Debkota said that the entire test came negative. He said till now Nepal has conducted the test of 1133 persons.

Out of the test, only five came positive and one of the patients has already left the hospital and remaining four are undergoing treatment. Debkota said that the conditions of all the patients are improving. He also said that there are now 99 patients in isolation wards.

All seven States got the PCR machines for the test on Tuesday and they have begun testing COVID-19 samples. With the upgradation of the laboratory in all seven States, preparation is on to test as many as 1,000 in a day

The BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) had however begun the test since Monday. Recently, BPKIHS is testing 12 samples of COVID-19, said Vice-Chancellor Guru Khanal. Preparation is on to test further, he added.

Similarly, Director at Gandaki State Health Secretariat, Binod Bindu Sharma, informed they tested three swabs and two were found negative for COVID-19. Result of one another was awaited.

Preparations are on that State 2 is beginning test at Janakpur, Sudurpaschim State at Dhangadhi, Karnali State at Surkhet and State 5 at Butwal from this evening, according to Pushparaj Khanal from COVID-19 laboratory management committee.

All accessories with portal PCR machines had been taken to respective places. The Ministry of Health and Population has already mobilized the necessary human resource for the operation of laboratory.