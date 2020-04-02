The 2020 Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled

The 2020 Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled

April 2, 2020, 8:44 a.m.

As the virus spreads across the globe, sports bodies are cancelling or postponing events.

The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club announced on Wednesday.

It is the first time the championships, due to take place between June 28 and July 11, have been called off since World War II.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cats More Susceptible To COVID-19
Apr 02, 2020
Ram Navami 2020 Is Today
Apr 02, 2020
Australian Scientists Begin Tests Of Potential Vaccines
Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Army Prepared A Separate Isolation Wards In Army Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Patients
Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Recently Imported From China
Apr 02, 2020

More on Sports

Tokyo Olympics To Start From July 23,2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Proposes To Delay Tokyo Olympic By A Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Olympic Flame Arrives In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Premier League And EFL Suspended in England - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Halt Games By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Health More Important Than Football: nfantino By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
San Miguel Machhindra Club Emerge Victorious In The Final Of The Qatar Airways ‘A’ Division Martyr’s Memorial League By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Cats More Susceptible To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Non-Compliance To Environment Management Plan By Batu Uprety Apr 02, 2020
Ram Navami 2020 Is Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Australian Scientists Begin Tests Of Potential Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Army Prepared A Separate Isolation Wards In Army Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Recently Imported From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75