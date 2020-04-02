The 2020 Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled

As the virus spreads across the globe, sports bodies are cancelling or postponing events.
The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Club announced on Wednesday.
It is the first time the championships, due to take place between June 28 and July 11, have been called off since World War II.
