Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 900,000

April 2, 2020, 7:37 a.m.

UK, Spain, sees the highest daily deaths as Iran's total toll passes 3,000 in what's seen as the worst crisis since WWII.

The coronavirus death toll in the UK rose by 563 in 24 hours, according to the health ministry, a record jump that brought the number of patients who died in the hospital to 2,352.

The announcement on Wednesday came as Spain recorded its highest daily death toll - another 864 people - while infections jumped to 102,136, up from 94,417.WHO

In the United States, the death toll has exceeded 4,000 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 200,000.

Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, about 900,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 190,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is "deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread" of the coronavirus infection.

There has been a "near exponential growth" in the number of new cases, he said, adding that in the next few days the global number of infections will reach one million - and 50,000 deaths.

Source: Aljazeera

