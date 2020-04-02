Nepal Confirmed Sixth Case Of COVID-19

Nepal Confirmed Sixth Case Of COVID-19

April 2, 2020, 6:54 p.m.

Dr. Bikash Devkota, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, has informed a woman from Baglung has tested positive for the virus.

The infected person had landed in Nepal from a flight QR 652 from Doha, Qatar on March 17, informed Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Health and Population Ministry, at the Ministry's regular press meet on Thursday.

Till today, 1185 cases were tested. Altogether 43 tests are in running with Dharan has 12 and Nepal Army 17. Installation of testing labs has already completed in Pokhara, Butwal, Surkhet, Dhangadhi, and Hetauda.

The installation of the lab in Janakpur complete today. All the passengers who came from Qatar Airlines have already been traced and they are in quarantine. Currently 105 in an isolation ward.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2076.12.20

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2076.12.20 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, April 2, 2020

