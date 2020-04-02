Weather Forecast For April 2: Partly Cloudy In Hills And Fair In The Rest

Weather Forecast For April 2: Partly Cloudy In Hills And Fair In The Rest

April 2, 2020, 7:22 a.m.

Although western disturbance is over west of Nepal in Indian states, it is yet to make any difference to Nepal. However, a local system is active all over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the hilly regions towards afternoon.

Tonight, there will also be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cats More Susceptible To COVID-19
Apr 02, 2020
Ram Navami 2020 Is Today
Apr 02, 2020
Australian Scientists Begin Tests Of Potential Vaccines
Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Army Prepared A Separate Isolation Wards In Army Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Patients
Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Recently Imported From China
Apr 02, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 31: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 30: Partly Cloudy In Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 29: Fair Weather In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast March 28: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
A Fresh Western Disturbance Is Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Cats More Susceptible To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Non-Compliance To Environment Management Plan By Batu Uprety Apr 02, 2020
Ram Navami 2020 Is Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Australian Scientists Begin Tests Of Potential Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Army Prepared A Separate Isolation Wards In Army Hospital To Treat Coronavirus Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020
Nepal Bars Using Rapid Test Kits Recently Imported From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75