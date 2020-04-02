Weather Forecast For April 2: Partly Cloudy In Hills And Fair In The Rest

Although western disturbance is over west of Nepal in Indian states, it is yet to make any difference to Nepal. However, a local system is active all over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the hilly regions towards afternoon.

Tonight, there will also be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.