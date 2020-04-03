Nepal Intensifies Coronavirus Testing

Following the start of the nationwide test in all seven provinces, the National Health Laboratory has already tested 1277 suspected coronavirus individuals. Out of them, only six traced positive till now. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota, the testing of the cases also began in Dharan, Pokhara, Hetauda, Janakpur, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

He informed media persons on Friday that there is Dharan 39, Pokhara 19, Hetauda 5, Janakpur 5, Surkhet 7 and Dhangadhi 4 sample sent for testing.

He said that the test has been gradually intensifying and there will be likely many tests by tomorrow as the test kits are under installation in Butwal.