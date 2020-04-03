Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla

Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla

April 3, 2020, 8:44 p.m.

The lockdown imposed by GoN as a preventive measure to control the spread of COVID-19, the remote and rural areas of western Nepal is short supplied with food supplies including basic items like rice and salt.

To overcome this situation of shortage Nepal Food Corporation has requested Tara Air to ferry essential food supplies to Simikot, Humla, located in the mountainous region of Far West Nepal. Tara Air, a sister concern of Yeti Airlines has already started ferrying from yesterday with necessary approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Likewise, during various projects of Nepal Food Corporation and World Food Programme Tara Air has always been operating its flights by carrying food supplies to help eradicate food crisis on the region. Not only during crisis Tara Air is the only operator operating flights around the year to transport people, patients, construction materials and food to help local get better medical facilities and develop rural Nepal.

Tara Air also operates in remotest part of Nepal namely Lukla, Jomsom, Simikot, Rara, Dolpa, Jumla, Phaplu, Bajura.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank
Apr 03, 2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Tells Visitors And International Students To Go Home
Apr 03, 2020
Nepal Intensifies Coronavirus Testing
Apr 03, 2020
13 Indonesians Muslims Recovered From Ajijiya Madrasa Masjid,
Apr 03, 2020
Prime Minister’s Press Adviser Thapa Refutes FNJ Statement
Apr 03, 2020

More on Tourism

OYO Hotels & Homes Starts Free Stays For Stranded Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Visit Nepal Year 2020 Secretariat Suspended By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Stranded Foreign Tourists Rescued From Different Parts Of Nepal: Kedar B Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Yeti Airlines 30 Tourist And 28 Trekking Guide And Support Staffs Rescued From Lukla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Yeti Airlines And Tara Air Operated Five Flights To Rescue 75 Tourist By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
600 German And French Nationals Evacuated From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
COVID-19: The Street Effects By Shrisha Nepal Apr 03, 2020
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Tells Visitors And International Students To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Nepal Intensifies Coronavirus Testing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
13 Indonesians Muslims Recovered From Ajijiya Madrasa Masjid, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020
Prime Minister’s Press Adviser Thapa Refutes FNJ Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75