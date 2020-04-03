Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla

The lockdown imposed by GoN as a preventive measure to control the spread of COVID-19, the remote and rural areas of western Nepal is short supplied with food supplies including basic items like rice and salt.

To overcome this situation of shortage Nepal Food Corporation has requested Tara Air to ferry essential food supplies to Simikot, Humla, located in the mountainous region of Far West Nepal. Tara Air, a sister concern of Yeti Airlines has already started ferrying from yesterday with necessary approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Likewise, during various projects of Nepal Food Corporation and World Food Programme Tara Air has always been operating its flights by carrying food supplies to help eradicate food crisis on the region. Not only during crisis Tara Air is the only operator operating flights around the year to transport people, patients, construction materials and food to help local get better medical facilities and develop rural Nepal.

Tara Air also operates in remotest part of Nepal namely Lukla, Jomsom, Simikot, Rara, Dolpa, Jumla, Phaplu, Bajura.