Over 500 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From TIA

April 4, 2020, 6:24 p.m.

As the lockdown continues in Nepal, different countries are chartering aircrafts to lift their stranded national back home reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Embassy of Germany and Embassy of France chartered Qatar Airlines two flights to evacuate their citizens. Malaysia's Malindo Airlines is airlifting Malaysian nationals from here today. Likewise, Czech Republican and Sri-Lankan Airlines aircrafts will also fly today via TIA.

Government of Nepal has intensified facilitation to send back the foreign nationals to the homes via chartered the aircrafts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Immigration and Nepal Tourism Board are making coordination through the embassy of respective countries in this regard.

The foreign tourists stranded here due to ongoing lockdown are being airlifted to reach them in their respective countries. Nepal Airlines wide body aircrafts are being chartered for the purpose.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) general manager Devendra KC, so far, over 500 foreign nationals have returned to their countries following the same process.

