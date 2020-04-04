Three More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nepal

Three More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nepal

April 4, 2020, 7:01 p.m.

Three Nepali from far-western region tested new coronavirus positive in far west province Saturday. Those include 21 years male from Kailali who just returned from Mumbai, 41 years old male of Kanchanpur who just returned from Uttarakhand India and 34 years woman from a woman of Kailali from person to person.

With these three confirmed cases, Nepal has recorded 9 coronaviruses confirm cases. However, 1 person returned after treatment.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2076.12.22 #COVID-19

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2076.12.22 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Saturday, April 4, 2020

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota, Nepal has entered the second stage of coronavirus transmission. He said that it’s the first locally transmitted case in the far-west.

This is the first person to person infection case identified in Nepal. After this, there is a five-six coronavirus infected patient currently in Sudurpaschim Provincial Hospital. National Laboratory has tested in 1444..

The COVID-19 patient of Kanchanpur district that was confirmed today had been to India on March 15. He had visited Champhawat district of Uttarakhand State in search of work.

He, along with 12 others, had returned to Nepal after India announced nation-wide lockdown. He reached the Nepal-India border on March 26 and entered Nepal on March 27 from Matena, Bhimdutta Municipality-9, where the Armed Police Force (APF) took them under control.

The APF released them at Bedkot Municipality. Even though they wanted to stay at home, they were kept in the Municipality's quarantine, informed Mayor Ashok Chand.

The swabs of 13 people were collected on April 2 for COVID-19 test but 12 of them tested negative for the virus.

All of them are now admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital Dhangadhi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Over 500 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From TIA
Apr 04, 2020
China Mourns Silence For COVID-19 Victims
Apr 04, 2020
No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Friday
Apr 04, 2020
Asia’s Regional Growth Is Expected To Slow: Asian Development Bank
Apr 04, 2020
A Treasure Hunt For Masks
Apr 04, 2020

More on Health

No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
A Treasure Hunt For Masks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 52 minutes ago
Nepal Intensifies Coronavirus Testing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Strength Of Unity In Humanity To Deal With COVID19 By Susmita Aryal 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Over 500 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
China Mourns Silence For COVID-19 Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
Asia’s Regional Growth Is Expected To Slow: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
'Major Recession' Seen Amid Coronavirus Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2020
Nepal’s Growth Will Likely To 5.3 Percent: Asian Development Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75