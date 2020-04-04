Three More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nepal

Three Nepali from far-western region tested new coronavirus positive in far west province Saturday. Those include 21 years male from Kailali who just returned from Mumbai, 41 years old male of Kanchanpur who just returned from Uttarakhand India and 34 years woman from a woman of Kailali from person to person.

With these three confirmed cases, Nepal has recorded 9 coronaviruses confirm cases. However, 1 person returned after treatment.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikash Devkota, Nepal has entered the second stage of coronavirus transmission. He said that it’s the first locally transmitted case in the far-west.

This is the first person to person infection case identified in Nepal. After this, there is a five-six coronavirus infected patient currently in Sudurpaschim Provincial Hospital. National Laboratory has tested in 1444..

The COVID-19 patient of Kanchanpur district that was confirmed today had been to India on March 15. He had visited Champhawat district of Uttarakhand State in search of work.

He, along with 12 others, had returned to Nepal after India announced nation-wide lockdown. He reached the Nepal-India border on March 26 and entered Nepal on March 27 from Matena, Bhimdutta Municipality-9, where the Armed Police Force (APF) took them under control.

The APF released them at Bedkot Municipality. Even though they wanted to stay at home, they were kept in the Municipality's quarantine, informed Mayor Ashok Chand.

The swabs of 13 people were collected on April 2 for COVID-19 test but 12 of them tested negative for the virus.

All of them are now admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital Dhangadhi.