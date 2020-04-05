Global Infection Of Coronavirus Reaches Nearly 1.2 Million

April 5, 2020, 8:03 a.m.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world have topped 1,192,028 as of Sunday with the U.S. reporting over 300,000 cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll reached 64,316 reports CGTN.

The U.S. reported 308,533 confirmed cases with 8,376 deaths by 7:40 p.m. local time Saturday,according to the CSSE. The state of New York, the country's hardest-hit area, recorded over 113,000 cases and more than 3,500 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Spain's confirmed coronavirus case tally reached 124,736 on Saturday, surpassing Italy's 124,632. Spain reported 809 new deaths, bringing the tally in the country to 11,744.

According to CGTN Italy reported 681 deaths, bringing the total to 15,632 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic in northern Italy on February 21. It was the lowest daily rise in deaths since March 23.

In France, the death toll jumped by 441 in 24 hours to 7,560, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon announced on Saturday. Of these, 5,532 died in hospitals while 2,028 died in nursing homes.

