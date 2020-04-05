Nepalese Origin Of American Citizens Also Affected By Coronavirus

Nepalese Origin Of American Citizens Also Affected By Coronavirus

April 5, 2020, 8:13 p.m.

Nepali Ambassador to the United State of America Dr Arjun Karki said the Embassy has made diplomatic communication with the US government to address the problems that Nepalis are facing including the expiry of VISA and others concerns.

As Many Nepalis on a tourist VISA are in a risk of overstay after their VISA has expired, ambassador Karki took the initiative.

The Nepali Embassy in US has released telephone numbers for those willing to seek assistance for any distress or support while a form has been included in the Embassy website to fill out.

Nepalese Americans living in various parts of the US have also been affected by the Coronavirus that has taken huge toll in the country RSS reports.

So far, five Nepali-origin American citizen is reported to have died while around 500 have been infected with the COVID-19 disease. However, the number could not be independently verified.

Former chair of NRNA Dr Keshav Poudel said psychological distress in the Nepalis in US is very high since the pandemic broke out in the country. Around 500 Nepalis are believed to have been infected by the Coronavirus, he said. Many of them are in self-quarantine RSS reports.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

