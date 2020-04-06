Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15

April 6, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

The cabinet meeting held today at Baluwatar has decided to extend the lockdown for another eight days till April 15. The meeting held under Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has also decided to recommend president to close winter session of parliament.

The lockdown extended second time is completing on Tuesday midnight.

Similarly, the cabinet has also appointed Mahaprasad Adhikari as governor of Nepal Rastra Bank. The selection committee headed by finance minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada recommended Deputy Governor Chintamani Shivakoti, former finance secretary Dr. Rajan Khanal and CEO of Nepal Investment Board Maha Prasad Adhikari for the post of governor.

Similarly, the government has also decided to mobilize Female Community Health Workers for facilitation against corona virus. The government will provide Rs.1500.00 per day for the FCHV.

Similarly, the cabinet also decided to mobilize the doctors and medical workers along with the government doctors. Those doctors will also be paid all facilities as government doctors.

