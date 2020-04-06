No New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection In Nepal On Monday

April 6, 2020, 8:03 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that there is no coronavirus infection case today. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Bikas Devkota has said that the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) started in Kailali, Kanchanpur, and Baglung from today.

He said that the technical teams, who left Kathmandu yesterday, have started their work. According to spokesperson Dr.Devkota

Nepal has nine positive cases one person has been tested positive to the disease. A total of 1697 tests were conducted so far in the National Public Health Laboratory.

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Monday, April 6, 2020

In addition to the National Public Health Laboratory, the test had begun from Dhangadhi, Pokhara, Dharan, Hetauda, Janakpur and Surkhet, and Chitwan said Spokesperson Dr. Devkota. He said that the test also has begun in Butwal.

Currently, 107 patients are receiving treatment at isolation- 12 in the federal capital and others outside. All of those tested positive have normal health to date, the Ministry made it clear. Currently, 9188 persons are in quarantine.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Coronavirus Prevention Taskforce of Chitwan, Dr. Bhojraj Adhikari said that 16 specimen tests were carried out on Monday. The result will come out late evening Monday, said Dr. Addhikari.

The laboratory was established on the premises of Bharatpur-based National Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory, under the coordination of the experts of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The laboratory was established by the local sources and manpower. The lab test is being carried out according to the standards as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), said technical team leader of the lab, Pushparaj Khanal.

According to Khanal, the lab was being operated by using the PCR machine of Agriculture and Forest University Rampur and by mobilizing expert technicians from BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital, Bharatpur Hospital, and National Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory.

The operation of the COVID-19 laboratory is essential for widening the scope of lab tests as mitigation for the prevention, containment, and treatment of COVID-19.

