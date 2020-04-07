Death Toll Crosses 110-mark, Total Covid-19 Cases top 4,200 In India

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 4,000-mark with the death toll surging past 100 on Monday.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,281 cases with an increase of a record 704 cases in the last 12 hours ending Monday morning. The ministry added that the death toll has crossed the 110-mark. At least 111 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across India.

While the active cases in India are 3,962, around 319 people have either been discharged or migrated, the Union ministry added.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state on Monday with the number of confirmed cases crossing the 700-mark. There are 748 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has the most number of novel coronavirus cases at 571. Delhi has also crossed the 500-mark. On Monday, the tally stood at 523. Kerala, which had reported the first case in the country, has now registered 314 positive cases.

As of Sunday night, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India was 3,374 and death toll at 77.

The number of cases in Telangana has gone up to 321 and 274 in Rajasthan. There are 305 Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 226 in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka and 144 in Gujarat.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 109 cases, Haryana 84, West Bengal 80 and Punjab 76. 32 people are afflicted with Covid-19 in Bihar, while Assam and Uttarakhand have reported 26 novel coronavirus cases each.

Odisha has 21 positive cases, Chandigarh 18, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Chhattisgarh has also confirmed 10 cases of the infection. Goa has reported seven Covid-19 cases, followed by Puducherry with five cases, Jharkhand four and Manipur two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each. According to an updated evening tally of the ministry, the total death toll now stands at 111.

Elderly form majority of coronavirus deaths

The Union Health Ministry said people aged below 40 years account for 47 pc of the total cases, those between 40 and 60 for 34 pc, and those aged 60 years and above account for 19 pc.

Males account for 73 per cent deaths due to coronavirus while females 27 per cent, he said, adding that 63 per cent deaths have been reported among people aged 60 and above, 30 per cent among people between 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent among people below 40 years.

"As of now, 86 per cent death cases have exhibited comorbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart-related problems. Since 63 per cent deaths have been observed among elderly, they form a high risk population," Health Secretary Agarwal said.

Young people with comorbidities are also at high risk of Covid-19, he said, while urging them to be equally careful and follow social distancing.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, Indians across the country switched off lights and lit candles, diyas on Sunday night to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus.

People turned off lights at their homes, lit lamps and candles as some stood in their balconies. While fireworks were heard in some areas, at many places the air resonated with the sounds of devotional songs, mantras and national anthem.

