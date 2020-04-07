Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 30

Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, said that the government has decided to suspend all international flights until April 30.
According to Bidari, the meeting of High Level Coordination Committee to prevent and control COVID-19 took the decision to this effect. Prior to this, the government had decided to halt international flights until April 15.
However, decision regarding internal flights has not been taken.
